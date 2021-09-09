A deputy narrowly avoided being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Texas as he was attending the scene of a breakdown.

Deputy Aaron Gonzales of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office flashes his torch at the oncoming black SUV driving “at high speed on the shoulder" directly towards him.

Gonzales falls backwards over the retaining wall and sustained a serious back injury.

Police said he was expected to make a full recovery.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.