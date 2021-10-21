A police officer left a man’s face “covered in blood” after kicking him to the ground during an arrest in Stevenage.

Distressing footage shows the officer booting the white-haired man in the back as he lay on the ground after being tasered, smashing his head into the concrete.

Witness Andy Symonds, 36, who captured the incident on camera on Tuesday afternoon, called the police action “disgusting”.

“The bloke clearly wasn’t a strong old man. There was no active violence from him whatsoever. The way they treated him was absolutely disgusting,” Symonds said.

