A cop fly-kicked a 15-year-old girl to the ground, a shocking video has shown, as an investigation is launched by the police watchdog.

Footage shows the male officer running onto the scene of an arrest and kicking the girl in her waist with his left foot, forcing the teen to fall to the ground.

The cop, who is now the subject of a police probe, shouts “move back” as he strikes the girl, who appeared to be trying to stop two other officers from handcuffing her friend.

The incident happened outside an Indian restaurant in Norwich, around 5pm on Sunday (Sep 26).