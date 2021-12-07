Mother of murdered sisters ‘thrilled’ as police officers jailed over WhatsApp images

Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, says she is “thrilled” as two Metropolitan Police officers have been sentenced for sharing pictures of her murdered daughters in a Whatsapp group chat.

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis were assigned to guard the scene after Henry, 46, and Smallman, 27, were found dead in Fryent Country Park, Wembley.

Whilst there, the officers left their posts to take photographs of the bodies, sharing them with colleagues and friends on WhatsApp.

Jaffer and Lewis have both been jailed for 33 months.

