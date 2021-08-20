Police in Halifax, Nova Scotia are facing criticism after they pepper sprayed a 10-year-old girl while breaking up a protest that was seeking to protect an encampment of people experiencing homelessness.

The protesters had sought to stop the police from taking down the camp in downtown Nova Scotia by lining up outside a library where the people had erected their tents, but police began arresting protesters.

This led to the protesters surrounding the police cars to stop people being taken away – at which point the officers started to pepper spray the group, with one of the victims being a 10-year-old girl.