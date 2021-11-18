Police-cam footage shows the moment armed police raided Zephaniah McLeod’s home after he went on a stabbing spree in Birmingham that left seven people injured and one young man dead in September 2020.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to four counts of attempted murder, three counts of wounding and manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Wednesday 17th November.

At Birmingham Crown Court today he was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 21 years with McLeod currently being held in a secure mental health facility.

