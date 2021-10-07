A police officer pulls a woman from a burning building, dramatic bodycam footage captures.

Officer Smith from New York’s Lewiston Police Department runs towards the burning building while asking how many people are left inside.

The officer runs inside the burning building while evacuated residents scream for help.

After spotting a female resident, the officer pulls her into the garden and begins to offer assistance.

The police department labelled Smith’s actions as heroic when sharing the footage.

“Hero’s run toward danger. Great job Officer Smith,” they added.