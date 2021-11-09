Police in Florida rescued a woman from a sinking car after heavy rains caused her to veer off the road into a canal.

Dramatic footage shows officers running towards the vehicle, stepping into the near-neck height water.

After smashing a window, they heroically pull the woman to safety away from the sinking car.

“This is another great example of Port Orange Police Officer’s daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger,” police said in a statement.

