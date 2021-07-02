CCTV footage shows the moment a quick-thinking police officer pulls a man to safety after he falls from a moving train.

The passenger appears to slip on the platform and instinctively reaches out to grab the carriage, which drags him to the floor as it speeds away from Mumbai’s Borivali station.

His leg is then caught on the side of the train before police constable Vinit Kumar rushes to pull him away from the tracks.

Thanks to his quick actions, the man only sustained minor injuries.