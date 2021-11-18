Police attended the scene where a woman’s body was found in a house on Wednesday (16 November) and say a 76-year-old man has been arrested.

Forensic investigators attended the scene of the semi-detached house in Lancaster Road, Wroughton, which was cordoned off while the local police did their work.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “At this stage we are not yet clear of the cause of death, a post mortem is underway to ascertain this.”

