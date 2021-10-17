At least three police officers were seen entering a flat in a converted property in north-west London on Sunday (17 October), which is believed to be linked to the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Whitehall officials confirmed the identity of the man detained at the scene of MP David Amess’s fatal stabbing, which took place on Friday (15 October) in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Police confirmed the suspect is being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and police will be able to question him until 22 October.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here