Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp after being assigned to guard the crime scene.

PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The court heard that both men were assigned to guard the cordoned-off area where sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here