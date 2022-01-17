Police officer shoots dog outside Miami home

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old dog after responding to a complaint about barking.

Footage shows a black American Bully run toward the officer who points his firearm dog, it walks away and then approaches the officer again. He then fires seven shots, killing the dog.

The shooting happened in Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January, reported CBS4.

Miami-Dade Police have placed the officer on administrative duty while they conduct “a full investigation”.

The dog’s owner has described the shooting as “murder”.

