Nine police officers shoot 37-year-old man walking on Nashville interstate

At least nine police officers in Tennessee were caught on camera opening fire on a 37-year-old man, shutting down a part of the interstate highway in Nashville for hours on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Landon Eastep, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

He was fatally shot by officers of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mt Juliet officer.

Eastep was first noticed by a trooper who saw him sitting on a guardrail and when approached, he pulled out a box cutter.

