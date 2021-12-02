A doorbell camera in Georgia captured a dramatic shootout between police and an armed suspect.

Two DeKalb County sheriffs were injured as they attempted to arrest Edward Allen Gatlin on outstanding warrants of aggravated assault with the intent to murder.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire and the resulting incident was caught by a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

In the footage, three sheriffs can be seen taking cover from the shooter, with one crawling to safety after being hit.

Gatlin was later shot and killed after fleeing from the initial shootout.

