A knife-wielding thug slashed a police officer across the face, narrowly missing a major artery, shocking body-cam footage shows.

PC Steve Reid was savagely attacked by Richard Jefford, 39, after officers were called to the scene of a robbery in Derby on October 15, 2019.

Harrowing body-cam footage shows the moment the police officer attempts to arrest Jefford.

As the officer of 20-years approaches, Jefford pulls a flick knife on Reid and his newly-qualified colleague PC Ronnie Korbiel.

Jefford slashes him twice across the face, narrowly missing his eye.

PC Reid shouts out: "I'm bleeding from the head. Ambulance. He's got a blade I think."