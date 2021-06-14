This video shows a police officer breaking a car window in an attempt to rescue two dogs left inside as temperatures soared to 24 degrees Celsius on the Brighton seafront.

The officer smashes a back window with his baton, causing the car alarm to go off. Another officer tells an onlooker that police cannot get hold of the owners. A caged beagle can be seen in the back of the vehicle.

The owners then arrive. “You broke my window,” the woman complains. The man tells the person behind the camera to stop filming.