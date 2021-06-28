Worrying footage shows a police officer in Nevada risking their own safety to stop a motorist driving the wrong way on a busy highway.

The brave State Trooper can be seen quickly shifting lanes to cut off a car at risk of driving head-on into oncoming traffic.

As the two vehicles are pulling over into the far right lane, multiple cars can be seen speeding past.

The official Twitter account for the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command shared the video, suggesting that the brave State Trooper potentially saved ‘multiple lives’ with his quick thinking.