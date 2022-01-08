Man covered in hand sanitiser bursts into flames as police taser him

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a man doused himself in hand sanitiser before bursting into flames as he's tasered by police.

Jason Jones, 29, died six weeks after the incident, which unfolded at a police station in Catskill, New York State, last October.

In the footage, he can be seen ripping off his shirt and covering himself in sanitiser before officers fire a taser at him.

While it is not shown in the video, Jones bursts into flames moments later as the police step back from a bright light that flashes into frame.

