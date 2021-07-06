Dramatic bodycam footage has captured the moment a police officer uses a taser to catch a suspected drug dealer after pursuing him on foot.

A 27-year-old man led police through a housing estate and woods before running across the busy A52 dual carriageway near Bramcote, Nottinghamshire on May 18.

The pursuing offer can be heard shouting “taser, taser!” before firing the weapon, bringing the suspect down to the floor on the central reservation.

After making the arrest, police seized Class A drugs along with cash and a mobile phone.