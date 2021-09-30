Two burglars were caught by cops who deployed a stinger to burst their getaway car tyres following a 70mph chase.

Ashley Smyth, 26, and his accomplice Conrad Ashe, 24, were spotted trying to break into two homes in Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield.

Smyth was filmed racing along the West Midlands roads at more than double the speed limit in a bid to evade pursuing officers.

He jumps the red lights, drives on the wrong side of the road and across an area of grassland.

The pair make off in a stolen car before attempting and failing to make a run for it.