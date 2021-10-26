Rise in police facing action over claims they abused position for sexual purpose

The number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes has “risen sharply” over the past three years, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC issued a warning that such individuals have “no place in policing and will be found out”, as the watchdog revealed the figures.

They also called for police forces in England and Wales to take a “zero tolerance” approach to the behaviour, which often targets vulnerable people.