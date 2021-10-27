Police van pins Met officer in robbery chase

An unmarked police vehicle caused havoc when arriving at the scene of a robbery in Mitcham as it crashed into one of the officers present.

The officer in question was taken to hospital and her injuries were not said to be “life threatening”, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police .

A spokesperson for the Met said: “During the operation a police officer was injured in a traffic collision involving a police vehicle. The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life threatening.