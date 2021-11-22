Watch live as police hold a news conference to discuss the investigation surrounding yesterday’s incident in which a vehicle ploughed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

At least five people have died and more than 40 are injured after an SUV rammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

The vehicle ploughed high speed into children and adults taking part in the Wisconsin parade before fleeing the scene.

Hours later, Dan Thompson, the local police chief, said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle.

