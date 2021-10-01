Policing minister Kit Malthouse said an investigation is underway into why allegations against Wayne Couzens earlier in his career did not affect his employment by the Metropolitan Police.

Two allegations of indecent exposure were made against Wayne Couzens before he murdered Sarah Everard with the Policing Minister saying he will ‘be looking at how this monster slipped through the net’ and how to rebuild trust.

Dame Cressida Dick recently apologised on behalf of the force and said the convicted killer has brought “shame” on the Metropolitan Police.