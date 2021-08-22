A heavy police presence guarded two marches for LGBT rights in Poland on Saturday. One march was held at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and the other took place in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against equality parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa, at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered 15th-century Jasna Gora Monastery. The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which shows the nation’s historic attachment to traditional Catholic values.