An Ohio Republican is being lambasted for apparently trying to conceal the fact that he was driving his car while taking a Zoom call on the same day his bill to ban distracted driving was announced.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that state Senator Andrew Brenner called into a meeting with the state’s Controlling Board.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr Brenner can be seen sitting in his car with his seatbelt secured across his chest.

About five minutes into the discussion, Mr Brenner’s background abruptly changed. Rather than appearing to sit in his car, the lawmaker’s background showed a living room.