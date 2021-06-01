A fight broke out at a meeting of the African Union's parliament in South Africa on Monday over how to elect a new president.

Footage of the chaos shows politicians chanting in the chamber. A group of lawmakers furiously scuffles over a ballot box while colleagues try to restrain them.

“She shouldn’t fight in the chamber!” one person can be heard saying, while another begs “please call the police!”

Countries from west and southern Africa have disagreed over whether the presidency should rotate across the continent’s regions. There has never been a president from the south since the parliament’s establishment in 2004.