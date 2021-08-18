Pompeii mummy hints at more multicultural society than previously thought

A mummified body found outside the centre of Pompeii hints at a more multicultural society than previously thought, according to archaeologists.

The partially mummified remains were from a former slave who managed to break out of the system and become a well-respected priest in the town.

According to an inscription on the tomb, the man’s name was Marcus Venerius Secundio, and he was 60 at the time of his death. The inscription also makes reference to performances being held in Greek in the town, which is the first direct evidence of this taking place to be found.