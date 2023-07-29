Moment police stumble on bear cooling off in California swimming pool

A bear was spotted cooling off in a swimming pool in California after residents spotted the animal roaming the streets.

Police responded to calls about a large animal walking the hillsides of Burbank, near Los Angeles in California, on 28 July 2023.

When officers turned up, the bear was cooling off in someone’s swimming pool, escaping the notorious Californian heat.

Bears are known to inhabit the area around Los Angeles and Burbank with an estimated 25,000-30,000 in the entire state.

Increasing numbers of bears are wandering into the city as the neighbourhoods push against a national forest.