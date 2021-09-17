Abortion is 'homicide' and same-sex unions are 'helpful' to many, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has described abortion as "homicide" and same-sex civil unions as "good and helpful" to many, as he ended a four-day visit to Slovakia. The pontiff, who became the first pope to head to the country in 18 years, also said that marriage is "a sacrament between a man and woman that can't be changed", and that he backs laws helping those who have "a diverse sexual orientation".

The comments come after The Vatican said in March that it can't bless same-sex marriages because God "does not and cannot bless sin".