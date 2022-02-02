Shocking footage shows the moment a man interrupts Pope Francis’ general audience at the Vatican shouting: “This is not the Church of God.”

The man appeared distressed as he denounced the Church and shouted: “God rejects you, Father. You’re not a king”.

Vatican police and a Swiss Guard were quick to apprehend the man and remove him from the area.

The Pope commented on the situation, saying: “I would like to conclude by praying for him, our brother who suffers. Poor man, he’s shouting because he’s suffering.”

