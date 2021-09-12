Pope meets Orban despite differences on immigration

Pope Francis urged Viktor Orban and Hungary to “extend its arms towards everyone,” as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe on Sunday (12 September).

The comments were interpreted by some as a critique of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migration policies, with the pair holding differing views on a number of matters.

Orban greeted the Argentine pope at the Museum of Fine Arts and the two went into a private meeting which lasted longer than expected (40 minutes) and was said to have a “cordial atmosphere”.