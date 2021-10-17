The Pope has condemned deadly attacks that have taken place recently around the world, including on MP Sir David Amess in Essex.

Referring to the various attacks that were carried out in Norway, Afghanistan, and England, he called violence “a defeat for everyone”.

Francis also comforted the families of victims, while giving his customary Sunday remarks from the window of the Apostolic Palace, in the Vatican.

Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed in Essex on Friday.

In Norway, an attack left five dead and three wounded, and in Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a mosque killed 47 people.