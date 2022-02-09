Porn sites in UK will need to verify ages of their users

Porn sites hosting in the UK will soon have to verify the ages of their users to ensure online safety for children.

On Tuesday, 8 February, the government stated that all pornography websites will be legally required to verify that users are 18 or older as part of new online safety rules.

The Online Safety Bill will require porn sites to put “robust checks” in place in order to protect children from accessing them.

This could mean anything from secure age verification technology such as confirmation of a credit card.

