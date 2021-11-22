A pedestrian crossing in Portsmouth has become the first in the UK to benefit from an innovative new lighting system aimed at improving safety.

The zebra crossing on the junction of Clarendon Road and Palmerston Road has had LED panels installed in the road surface to make it more visible to drivers.

It’s also hopped the lights will encourage more people to use it at night.

The new lights were funded by Colas and have been launched to coincide with the We Shine Portsmouth event which features artistic light installations across the city.

