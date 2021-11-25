New outbreaks of bird flu have been reported across Europe and Northern Asia leaving the global poultry industry on high alert.

A number of cases were detected in both wild birds and poultry in Wrexham, Wales, and is thought the infections originated from dead wild birds which tested positive for the disease.

The disease has also caught the attention of global health officials, with 21 people in China being infected with the virus.

