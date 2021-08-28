Video footage shows the moment a one-armed Poundland worker kicked an alleged shoplifter and body-slammed him to the ground in Sheffield.

The alarming footage shows the employee grab the alleged thief and put him in a headlock after he supposedly tried to steal products.

The one-armed Poundland worker then slammed him on the ground and the suspected thief’s grey tracksuit bottoms slip down revealing his behind.

A Poundland spokesman said: ‘Our colleagues face difficulties every day in dealing with shoplifters. We’re pleased that this incident is now in the hands of the police.’