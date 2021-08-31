Footage released by Czech Republic police proves why crime stinks.

In a bid to flush the thief out, police have released footage of a number one suspect stealing a portable toilet.

While sporting a baseball cap, the suspect is seen wheeling the toilet from a site in Prosek, Prague.

Damage costing more than 30,000 Czech crowns (£1,010) was caused during the theft.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to two years in prison.

Police said: “The man was not discouraged by the fact that the toilet was fastened to the ground with screws.

“He unscrewed them and then took the toilet to an unknown place.”