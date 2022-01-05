Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers returning to England scrapped

Boris Johnson has confirmed that pre-departure Covid tests for travellers returning to England have been scrapped.

The prime minister made the announcement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, also lifting the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until they get a result from their day two test.

“Our balanced approach means that where specific measures are no longer serving their purpose, they will be dropped,” Mr Johnson said.

The restrictions will officially be lifted at 4am on Friday morning.

