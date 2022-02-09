Pregnant woman run over by own car during petrol station robbery

CCTV footage captures the shocking moment a pregnant woman was run over by her own vehicle during a petrol station carjacking in Alabama.

The woman, who has not been named, can be seen trying to stop the carjacker from driving off.

But as she stands in front of the vehicle - a Honda Civic - the thief speeds up and runs her over.

The victim bounces off the top of the car before being thrown to the floor as the carjacker flees the scene.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the woman after the incident.

