Doctors put tiny premature baby into sandwich bag to keep her warm

A baby born 15 weeks premature was so tiny that doctors put her into a sandwich bag to keep her warm and mimic her mother’s womb.

Faith Findlay weighed just 1lb 15oz when she was delivered by emergency c-section at 26 weeks in September 2020 at a hospital in Middlesbrough.

Doctors immediately put her into a see-through sandwich bag in an attempt to mimic the womb and prevent her body temperature from dropping.

Seven months on, Faith is home and thriving after battling a hole in her heart and a brain lesion in intensive care.

