GB News presenter Guto Harri took the knee during a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, showing support for the England football team.

“I may have underestimated how close to the surface racism still was. I now get it. I think we should all take the knee, why not take the knee now?” he said, before kneeling next to his desk.

“It’s a gesture, but it’s an important gesture. For them to do that as footballers on the field makes sense. They’re saying it’s just not right. Racism has no place in football and no place in modern Britain.”