President Biden visits WWII Memorial to honour fallen at Pearl Harbor

President Joe Biden marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U.S. entry into World War II.

Biden, who visited the memorial with first lady Jill Biden touched a wreath and saluted.

The president made the visit just hours before he was to hold a video conference call with President Putin.

