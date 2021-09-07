President Joe Biden has arrived in New Jersey on a tour of neighborhoods in the northeast devastated by Storm Ida.

A State of Emergency was declared in both New Jersey and New York after more than three inches of rain fell per hour on Thursday night with more than 45 people losing their lives on the northeast.

Mr Biden was met by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy & NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy and several local leaders.

The president will travel to Hillsborough Township, Manville, Queens, and Elmhurst and will meet with local leaders to discuss the response to the flooding.