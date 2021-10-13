US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on collective efforts from senior officials and stakeholders to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks.

The Biden administration is attempting to shift the blame for the nation’s current supply chain crisis at the feet of the Trump administration as the nation faces a series of problems with shipping.

A White House fact sheet also stressed the fact that the United States is not the only nation struggling with supply chain issues, noting how two ports in China faced partial closures and Vietnam faced the consequences of lockdowns.

