One of Irish President Michael D. Higgins’ dogs once again stole the show, during a TV interview with RTÉ.

Misneach, who is a 7-month-old Bernese mountain dog, was seen continuously pawing at the president’s hands as he tried to give a tribute to actor Tom Hickey.

The president’s dogs have often made a star appearance on his various social media channels, with Misneach being the latest addition to the pack.

The initial video could only be seen from the waist-up, until the president himself released the unseen footage on social media.