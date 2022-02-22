‘Russia has manufactured this crisis’, says EU Commission President Von der Leyen

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said "Russia has manufactured this crisis" amid continued tensions with Ukraine.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is already underway, the White House said after the Kremlin ordered troops into two separatist-controlled regions in Donbass.

Russia’s upper parliamentary house has approved Vladimir Putin’s request for permission to deploy troops abroad, including to eastern Ukraine – where two separatist groups were formally recognised by the Russian president on Monday.

