President Joe Biden will keep US troops in Afghanistan beyond August 31 if necessary to facilitate the safe evacuations of Americans and others, the White House has said.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked by a reporter about the Taliban’s 31 August “red line” for US troops leaving Afghanistan. He responded that the president will not let the Taliban dictate the timeline of the US withdrawal.

“It will be the president’s decision how this proceeds,” said Mr Sullivan, who added: “No one else.” Mr Sullivan went on to say that officials believe they will meet the original deadline.