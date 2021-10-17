Tributes have been paid to murdered MP David Amess, who was fatally stabbed while holding a surgery in his constituency on Friday (15 October).

Parish Priest Kevin Hale, who knew the late MP personally, described him as a "man of action" and a "man of his word."

Reverend Clifford Newman, who works at the church where Amess was stabbed, said his sympathy goes out to his family and "also to church members who are also feeling as if they’ve been violated."